BRIEF-International Paper to combine unit with Graphic Packaging in $1.8 bln deal
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-International Paper to combine unit with Graphic Packaging in $1.8 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:

* International paper and Graphic Packaging create leading consumer packaging platform

* International Paper Co - transaction valued at $1.8 billion​

* International Paper Co - ‍signed a definitive agreement to contribute its north america consumer packaging business to graphic packaging​

* International Paper Co - ‍ip plans to use $660 million in cash proceeds from a loan being assumed by graphic packaging to pay down existing debt​

* International Paper-‍will also receive 20.5 pct ownership interest valued at $1.14 billion in a unit of graphic packaging that will hold assets for combined business​

* International Paper Co - ‍transaction is expected to close in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
