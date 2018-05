BRIEF-International Personal Finance Posts Q1 Credit Issued Growth Of 3 Pct

May 4 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance PLC :

* IPF DIGITAL Q1 CREDIT ISSUED GROWTH OF 24%

* MEXICO HOME CREDIT RATE OF GROWTH TO ACCELERATE THROUGH 2018

* HAS BEEN NO UPDATE FROM POLISH MINISTRY OF JUSTICE ON ITS PROPOSAL TO REDUCE EXISTING NON-INTEREST PRICING CAP IN POLAND

* BELIEVE IT HIGHLY LIKELY THAT AN APR CAP IN ROMANIA WILL BE ENACTED PRIOR TO OUR NEXT SCHEDULED TRADING UPDATE

* IF APR CAP IS ENACTED AS CURRENTLY PROPOSED, IT WOULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON OUR ROMANIAN BUSINESS

* “IF AN APR CAP IS INTRODUCED IN ROMANIA PRIOR TO NEXT TRADING UPDATE, WE WILL COMPLETE OUR ASSESSMENT OF ITS LIKELY FINANCIAL IMPACT BASED ON FINAL FORM OF CAP” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: