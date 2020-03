March 20 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance PLC:

* INTNL PERSONAL FIN - COVID-19 POTENTIAL IMPACT STATEMENT

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC - IN FIRST TEN WEEKS OF 2020, WE TRADED INLINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE - EQUITY TO RECEIVABLES CAPITAL RATIO OF 45% AND HEADROOM ON UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES OF £203 MILLION AT FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: