BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria

June 28 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Sale of home credit business in Bulgaria

* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market

* Transaction is expected to result in an exceptional charge to profit and loss account of around 5m million stg

* Sale allows IPF to focus its resources on its home credit and digital businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)