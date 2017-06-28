FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria
June 28, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Sale of home credit business in Bulgaria

* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market

* Transaction is expected to result in an exceptional charge to profit and loss account of around 5m million stg

* Sale allows IPF to focus its resources on its home credit and digital businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

