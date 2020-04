BRIEF-International Personal Finance To Cancel Proposed Annual Final Dividend Saving 17.3 Mln Stg

April 1 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance PLC :

* IS TAKING A NUMBER OF ACTIONS TO PROTECT LIQUIDITY THROUGH THIS PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY

* CAPEX, 2020 SALARY INCREASES BEING DEFERRED, COSTS BEING REDUCED, AND DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE CURTAILED

* TO CANCEL PROPOSED ANNUAL FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 7.8P/SHARE WHICH WILL RESULT IN CASH SAVING OF £17.3 MILLION

* AT END OF FEB HAD EQUITY TO RECEIVABLES CAPITAL RATIO OF 45%, HEADROOM ON UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES OF £203 MILLION

* IN ABSENCE OF ANY FURTHER MATERIAL IMPACT, PLAN TO PROVIDE UPDATE WITH Q1 TRADING STATEMENT ON 30 APRIL

* SIGNIFICANTLY RESTRICTED OUR LENDING ACROSS ALL OF OUR BUSINESSES