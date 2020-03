BRIEF-International Public Partnership Says Covid-19 Has To Date Had No Impact On Cashflow From Its Investments

March 23 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd :

* INTERNATIONAL PPL - OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LTD - CONFIRMS THAT OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE OF ITS ASSETS CONTINUES AS EXPECTED

* INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LTD - COVID-19 HAS TO DATE HAD NO IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASHFLOW FROM ITS INVESTMENTS

* INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LTD - CURRENTLY EXPECT THAT COMPANY WILL BE IN A NO WORSE POSITION AS A RESULT OF SCHOOL CLOSURES

* INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LTD - COMPANY'S BALANCE SHEET IS WELL POSITIONED