BRIEF-International Public Partnerships Updates On Impact Of Collapse Of Carillion On Its Business

May 1 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COLLAPSE OF CARILLION PLC ON ITS BUSINESS AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

* ANNOUNCE GOOD PROGRESS WITH ORDERLY TRANSITION OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES

* AS AT 30 APRIL 2018 SERVICES HAVE BEEN TRANSITIONED TO NEW PROVIDERS AT 22 FACILITIES

* AT REMAINING 2 FACILITIES SERVICES CONTINUE TO BE PROVIDED VIA LIQUIDATOR.

* REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE THAT DOES NOT EXPECT COSTS OR ANY LOSS OF INCOME ASSOCIATED WITH COLLAPSE OF CARILLION TO EXCEED £1.5M