in 22 days
BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract
July 25, 2017 / 3:21 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc

* International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract

* Under terms of contract, IRD will provide ongoing maintenance and technical support services for a five-year period

* Unit, International Road Dynamics, awarded a new five-year contract with British Columbia Ministry Of Transportation And Infrastructure

* IRD awarded contract for continuation of maintenance and services for weigh2gobc program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

