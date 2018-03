BRIEF-International Tower Hill Mines Announces US $12 Mln Non-Brokered Private Placement And Electrum As New Shareholder

March 14 (Reuters) - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd :

* INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES ANNOUNCES US $12 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND ELECTRUM AS NEW SHAREHOLDER

* INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES - ‍ FOLLOWING COMPLETION, PAULSON & CO WILL OWN 32.0% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES, ELECTRUM WILL HOLD 10.7% OF CO​

* INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD - ‍INTENDS TO NOMINATE COMPANY CEO KARL HANNEMAN TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD​

* INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES - ‍APPROVED RECOMMENDATIONS TO REDUCE CORPORATE OVERHEAD COSTS BEGINNING IN 2018, REDUCTION IN CEO SALARY BY 50%​