Feb 22 (Reuters) - Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Ab IPO-ENGEL.ST:

* Q2 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO MSEK 613.2 (544.4)

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 36.8 (56.6) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)