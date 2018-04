April 12 (Reuters) - Internet Gold Golden Lines :

* ON APRIL 10, CO NOTIFIED BY BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL THAT COURT PARTIALLY CERTIFIED CLAIM AS CLASS ACTION

* BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL'S SERVICE PROVIDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE PROCEEDING IN SPECIFIED CLASS ACTION Source text (bit.ly/2qqxImi) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)