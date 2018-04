April 10 (Reuters) - Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd :

* INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF CO’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND WORK PLAN FOR COMING YEARS - SEC FILING

* BOARD TO ENGAGE INVESTMENT BANK OR CONSULTANTS TO EXAMINE OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO CO, INCLUDING EXPLORING POTENTIAL FINANCING ALTERNATIVES