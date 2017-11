Nov 30 (Reuters) - Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd:

* INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD - INTERNET GOLD‘S CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q3 2017 TOTALED $683 MILLION, A 3.8% DECREASE FROM Q3 2016

* INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27