April 24 (Reuters) - Internet of Things Inc:

* INTERNET OF THINGS INC- APPLIED FOR APPROVAL FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO EXTEND EXPIRY DATE OF AGGREGATE OF 4 MILLION COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

* INTERNET OF THINGS INC- EXPIRY DATE OF 4MLN SUBSCRIBER WARRANTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT EXTENDED FROM APR 30, 2018 UNTIL APRIL 30, 2019