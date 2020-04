April 22 (Reuters) - Interpace Biosciences Inc:

* INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS RESULTS AND PRELIMINARY Q1-2020 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $10.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCH COVID-19 SEROLOGY TESTING IN Q2-2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.88

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.55, REVENUE VIEW $11.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA