March 20 (Reuters) - Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL AGREEMENT

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS - AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT​

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS - ‍ UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE​