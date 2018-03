March 15 (Reuters) - Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, BUSINESS PROGRESS AGAINST PLAN AND RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

* Q4 REVENUE $4.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.2 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.19​