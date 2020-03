March 30 (Reuters) - Interpace Biosciences Inc:

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP - EFFECTS OF COVID-19 HAVE LIMITED ABILITIES OF CO’S EMPLOYEES TO CONDUCT NORMAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES - SEC FILING

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP - EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON NORMAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES HAS DELAYED CO’S ABILITY TO COMPLETE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP - EXPECTS TO FILE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K NO LATER THAN MAY 14, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: