BRIEF-Interparfums FY Net Sales Up at ‍​422.0 Million Euros

March 14 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* FY NET SALES EUR ‍​422.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 365.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​40.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​60.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PERCENT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT‍​

* GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YEAR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MILLION ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 - CEO

* EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% - CFO Source text : bit.ly/2tLPEfb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)