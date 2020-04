BRIEF-Interparfums Postpones Major Launches To Beginning 2021

April 17 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA:

* INTERPARFUMS ADAPTS ITS OPERATING MODEL

* SEVERAL ADVERTISING INVESTMENT PROGRAMS AS WELL AS MAJOR LAUNCHES THAT WERE PLANNED HAVE BEEN POSTPONED TO BEGINNING 2021

* SOURCING AND PACKAGING PLANS HAVE BEEN REVISED FOR COMING MONTHS, REDUCED FOR SELECTED LINES OR SECONDARY PROJECTS WHILE STRENGTHENED FOR CATALOG’S FLAGSHIP LINES

* OUR SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION AND HIGHLY ADAPTABLE BUSINESS MODEL WILL ALLOW US TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS - CEO Source text : bit.ly/2z8MDsF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)