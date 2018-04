April 26 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* Q1 TOTAL NET SALES EUR ‍​121.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 112.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE HAVE BEGUN THE YEAR WITH A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE, WITH SALES EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS - CEO

* WE REMAIN PRUDENT, CONFIRMING GROWTH PROSPECTS WITH 2018 ANNUAL SALES GUIDANCE OF €430M - CEO Source text : bit.ly/2HrSyw9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)