Jan 30 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​98.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNUAL SALES FOR 2018 SHOULD REACH €430 MILLION.

* OPERATING MARGIN FOR FY 2017 SHOULD REACH 14 PERCENT

* FOR 2018 EXPECT AN OPERATING MARGIN OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5%.

* 2018 WILL BE A PERIOD OF BUSINESS CONSOLIDATION DURING WHICH WE WILL FOCUS PRIMARILY ON FLANKER LAUNCHES