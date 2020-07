BRIEF-Interparfums Sees H1 Sales Between 135 And 140 Million Euros

July 10 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* SEES H1 SALES BETWEEN EUR 135 MILLION AND EUR 140 MILLION

* AS EXPECTED IN APRIL, NET CASH POSITION HAS REMAINED AT HIGH LEVEL OVER LAST FEW MONTHS AT AROUND EUR 170 MILLION

* RECENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MONCLER BRAND: LAUNCH OF 1ST FRAGRANCE LINE PLANNED DURING Q1 2022

* IS EXPECTING A MEASURED RECOVERY IN SALES IN H2, DIRECTLY LINKED TO GRADUAL REOPENING OF MARKETS

* NEW MARKETING PLAN POSTPONED TO 2021 FOR BETTER MARKET CONDITIONS

* CO DID NOT MAKE USE OF AID AVAILABLE IN FORM OF GOVERNMENT-BACKED LOANS OR DEFERRAL OF SOCIAL SECURITY, TAX PAYMENTS

* AGREEMENT WITH MONCLER BRAND, PARTNERSHIP WITH ORIGINES-PARFUMS COMBINED WITH WHOLE SERIES OF EFFECTIVE ACTIONS GIVE THE COMPANY REASONS FOR CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM