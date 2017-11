BRIEF-Interparfums sees moderate growth in 2018

Nov 14 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE EXPECTED TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 400 MILLION AND EUR 405 MILLION

* SEES SALES UP 10%, OUTPERFORMING PERFUMES AND COSMETICS MARKET

* OPERATING MARGIN ON TRACK TO REACH 13% TO 13.5% FOR FY 2017

* ANNUAL SALES FOR 2018 SHOULD REACH EUR 420 MILLION TO EUR 425 MILLION, UP 5% FROM 2017

* OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 TO REMAIN WITHIN THE RANGE OF 13%-13.5% ASSUMING EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN AT CURRENT LEVELS

* GROWTH IN 2018 WILL REMAIN MODERATE AT AROUND 5% -CEO Source text: bit.ly/2iT9VXM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)