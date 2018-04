April 27 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc :

* REG-INTERPUBLIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.17 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.82 BILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72, REVENUE VIEW $8.22 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S