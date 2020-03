BRIEF-Interpump FY Group Share Net Profit Up At EUR 179.2 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Interpump Group SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 180.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 173.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EUR 1.37 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 179.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 172.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE

* WITH REFERENCE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMICS CURRENTLY OBSERVED IN ITALY, CO HAS SET UP PERMANENT COMMITTEE FOR MANAGEMENT OF EMERGENCY

* POSITIVE CASE HAS BEEN REPORTED IN TWO OF GROUP’S PLANTS, WHERE ACTIVITY HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR PRESCRIBED FURTHER SANITIZATION AND CONTACT TRACING PROCEDURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO WILL OPERATE TO KEEP PRODUCTION CYCLE OPERATIONAL WHEREVER AND WHENEVER POSSIBLE

* AS FOR COVID-19 CRISIS, SIX CHINESE LOCATIONS OF GROUP WERE AUTHORIZED TO RESUME OPERATIONS