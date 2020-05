May 13 (Reuters) - Interpump Group SpA:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 344.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 343.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 33.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* IN THE QUARTER, PERIMETER EXTENSION COMPENSATED FOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC; WE HOPE IN A FAST RECOVERY SO WE CAN GO BACK TO OUR USUAL PACE - CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)