BRIEF-Interroll FY EBITDA Up At CHF 96.1 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES AT CHF 559.7 MILLION

* NEW DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED: BY +CHF 0.50 TO CHF 22.50/SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 22.00/SHARE)

* FY NET SALES REACH RECORD LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR WITH CHF 559.7 MILLION (+2.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCY)

* FY NET PROFITS INCREASE BY +8.2% TO CHF 56.0 MILLION

* FY EBITDA ROSE BY 3.1% TO CHF 96.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 93.2 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK IS “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” DESPITE MIXED SHORT-TERM SIGNALS

* IN 2020, IN CORE MARKETS, SOME UNFORESEEN SHORT-TERM DOWNWARD POTENTIAL HAS APPEARED, CAUSED IN PART BY SUDDEN APPEARANCE OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)