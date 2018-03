March 23 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍NET SALES CLIMB TO A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 450.7 MILLION (+12.3 PERCENT)​

* FY ‍NET PROFITS INCREASE BY +7.8 PERCENT TO NEW HIGH OF CHF 39.1 MILLION​

* ‍DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED: 16.50 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: 16.00 PER SHARE)​

* ‍GOOD ORDER BACKLOG ALLOWS FOR A POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* FY ‍EBITDA GROWS BY +1.0 PERCENT TO CHF 66.3 MILLION​

* FY ‍ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 458.1 MILLION (+13.0 PERCENT)​