March 22 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* FY RECORD ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 592.6 MILLION (+29.4%)

* FY NET SALES CLIMB TO A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 559.9 MILLION (+22.9%)

* FY NET PROFITS INCREASE BY +32.6% TO NEW HIGH OF CHF 51.8 MILLION

* FY EBITDA GROWS BY +40.6% TO CHF 93.2 MILLION

* NEW DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED: BY +33.3% TO CHF 22.00/SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 16.50/SHARE)

* NEW PLANT IN THAILAND WILL SOON BEGIN OPERATIONS

* SAYS GOOD ORDER BACKLOG ALLOWS FOR A POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR