Jan 20 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 559.7 MILLION (+0.0%, IN LOCAL CURRENCIES +2.3%)

* FY INCOMING ORDERS FELL AS EXPECTED TO CHF 546.5 MILLION (-7.8% YEAR ON YEAR, -5.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* FY ET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY AT LEAST 5 %.