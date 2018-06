June 12 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* LARGE ORDER FOR INTERROLL’S MODULAR CONVEYOR PLATFORM FROM KOREA

* ORDER WORTH IN LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION CHF RANGE

* ORDER FOR A LARGE-SCALE DELIVERY OF INTERROLL’S MODULAR CONVEYOR PLATFORM (MCP) AS WELL AS ITS SPIRAL LIFTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)