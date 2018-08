Aug 3 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* H1 RECORD ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 324.6 MILLION (+32.8%)

* H1 STRONG RISE IN ORDERS PLACED ACROSS ALL REGIONS, OF WHICH ASIA-PACIFIC: +68.4%

* H1 NET SALES REVENUES CLIMBED TO A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 240.7 MILLION (+18.4%)

* H1 EBIT WAS CHF 25.3 MILLION (+23.2%), WHILE NET PROFIT WAS CHF 18.6 MILLION (+21.5%)

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR THANKS TO SIGNIFICANT PROJECT ORDERS