BRIEF-Interroll Holding H1 Net Profit At CHF 23.1 Mln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* H1 EBIT WAS CHF 31.2 MILLION (+23.3%), WHILE NET PROFIT WAS CHF 23.1 MILLION (+24.2%)

* H1 ORDER INTAKE WAS CHF 299.0 MILLION (-7.9%), FOLLOWING RECORD GROWTH IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET SALES REVENUES CLIMBED TO A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 260.8 MILLION (+8.4%)

* IS EXPECTING MOMENTUM TO SLOW DOWN IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

