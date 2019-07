July 10 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET SALES AT NEW HIGH OF CHF 260.9 MILLION (+ 8.4% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR)

* H1 EBIT IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A IMPROVEMENT OF 20-25% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 ORDER INTAKE FELL TO CHF 299.0 MILLION (-7.9%).

* SEES SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2019 DUE TO THE LOWER ORDER INTAKE