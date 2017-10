Aug 4 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding Ag

* Received record new orders for chf 244.5 million (previous year chf 216.1 million)

* H1 net sales climbed to a new high of chf 203.3 million (previous year: chf 187.1 million)

* H1 net profit fell by 3.1% to chf 15.3 million (previous year: chf 15.8 million)

* H1 ebitda drops to chf 29.6 million (-4.0%)