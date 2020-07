July 3 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* RECEIVES MAJOR ORDER IN US

* REPORTS A LARGE ORDER RECEIVED FROM A LEADING E-COMMERCE PLATFORM IN NORTH AMERICA

* ORDER INCLUDES SUPPLY OF VERTICAL CROSSBELT SORTER SYSTEMS FOR 12 LOCATIONS AND AMOUNTS TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION US DOLLAR VOLUME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)