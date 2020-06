June 3 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* ANNOUNCES DECISION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL ZUMBÜHL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO OF INTERROLL HOLDING AG AT END OF APRIL 2021.

* URS TANNER WILL ALSO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT END OF HIS TERM OF OFFICE.

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PROPOSE ZUMBÜHL AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN 2021.