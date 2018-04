April 9 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* ‍INTERROLL RECEIVES MAJOR FOLLOW-UP ORDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

* NEW ORDERS COMPRISE SUPPLY OF SORTER SYSTEMS AND AMOUNT TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT USD MILLION VOLUME

* NEW ORDERS ARE AN ADDITION TO LARGE ORDERS ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY IN MAY 2017