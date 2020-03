March 16 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* WILL CLOSE ITS EXISTING SUZHOU FACTORY IN 2022 AND OPEN A NEW MANUFACTURING LOCATION WITHIN SUZHOU AREA

* TOTAL OF CNY 181 MILLION (CHF 25 MILLION) WILL BE INVESTED IN NEW AND FULLY OWNED FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)