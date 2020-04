BRIEF-Intersect Ent Inc Announces Prelim Revenue For Q1 2020

April 13 (Reuters) - Intersect Ent Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $19.5 MILLION TO $19.8 MILLION

* COMPANY WITHDRAWS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q1 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $19.5 TO $19.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO $26.7 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $87.0 TO $88.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* HAS TAKEN PRE-EMPTIVE ACTIONS TO CURTAIL SPENDING AS REVENUES ARE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* COST REDUCTION ACTIONS INCLUDE FURLOUGHING AND REDUCING ITS WORKFORCE, FREEZING NEW HIRING, SUSPENDING NEAR-TERM PRODUCTION

* INTERSECT ENT - COST REDUCTION ACTIONS INCLUDE REDUCING DISCRETIONARY OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, DELAYING CLINICAL RESEARCH PROJECTS

* CANNOT PREDICT EXTENT OR DURATION OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* BUSINESS HAS AND WILL BE IMPACTED BY HOSPITALS SUSPENDING ELECTIVE SURGICAL PROCEDURES AND REDUCED ENT OFFICE VISITS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $26.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA