May 11 (Reuters) - Intersect Ent Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $19.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $23.7 MILLION

* REDUCED TOTAL WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 25% AND FURLOUGHED ADDITIONAL 5%

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.54