Jan 8 (Reuters) - Intersect ENT Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT REPORTS PRELIMINARY Q4 AND YEAR 2017 REVENUE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $111 MILLION TO $116 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $23.2 MILLION TO $23.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $96.1 MILLION TO $96.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 20 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $29.3 MILLION TO $29.5 MILLION

* - CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO LAUNCH SINUVA COMMERCIALLY IN Q2 OF 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17, REVENUE VIEW $27.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $113.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $113.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $94.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S