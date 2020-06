June 9 (Reuters) - Intersect Ent Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT INC - ANNOUNCED THAT CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) HAS APPROVED SINUVA

* INTERSECT ENT INC - SINUVA IS AN ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT POLYPS WHO HAVE HAD PRIOR SINUS SURGERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: