June 15 (Reuters) - Intersect Ent Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT - ON JUNE 11, UPDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2020

* INTERSECT ENT - DISCLOSED IT HAS SEEN A MEANINGFUL RECOVERY IN REVENUE IN MAY & BEGINNING OF JUNE 2020

* INTERSECT ENT - UPDATED Q2 REVENUE OUTLOOK TO A REVISED ESTIMATE OF ABOUT 70-75% DECLINE FROM PRIOR YEAR, & PERHAPS BETTER Source: (bit.ly/2Bd9ogc) Further company coverage: