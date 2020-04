April 9 (Reuters) - Interserve:

* COMMISSIONED BY GOVERNMENT FOR FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO NHS NIGHTINGALE NORTH WEST HOSPITAL THAT WILL BE TREATING COVID-19 PATIENTS

* RECRUITING MORE THAN 200 PEOPLE TO DELIVER NHS NIGHTINGALE NORTH WEST HOSPITAL CONTRACT

* HOSPITAL DUE TO OPEN ON 12 APRIL, CO PLEDGED TO MOBILISE FULL SUITE OF FM SERVICES IN TEN DAYS