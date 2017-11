Nov 27 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc:

* INTERSERVE PLC - ‍HAS WON A PLACE ON HIGHWAY AND INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORKS IN MANCHESTER AND ACROSS YORKSHIRE AND HUMBER REGION​

* INTERSERVE PLC - ‍FRAMEWORK LOTS TO WHICH INTERSERVE IS APPOINTED HAVE A POTENTIAL VALUE IN EXCESS OF £500 MILLION​