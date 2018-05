May 7 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG DECIDES TO INCREASE CAPITAL AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS AND PLACES ROUGHLY 3,168 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 1.62

* TOTAL ISSUE PROCEEDS BEFORE COSTS AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.133 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)