BRIEF-Intershop Communications FY EBIT Loss Extends To EUR 6.5 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INTERSHOP COMPLETES CLOUD TRANSFORMATION IN FY 2019 AND GENERATES SLIGHT REVENUE GROWTH

* FY EBIT OF EUR -6.5 MILLION, INCLUDING EUR 0.8 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -5.9 MILLION)

* FY TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 31.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.2 MILLION)

* FORECAST 2020: SLIGHT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES AND SLIGHTLY POSITIVE EBIT

* FY NET LOSS FOR PERIOD AFTER TAXES AMOUNTED TO EUR -6.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -6.7 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA) STOOD AT EUR -2.3 MILLION (2019 WITHOUT IFRS 16: EUR -4.0 MILLION; 2018: EUR -3.7 MILLION)

* GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2020