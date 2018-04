April 25 (Reuters) - INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* CLOUD ORDERS WORTH EUR 1.5 MILLION RECEIVED IN Q1

* FULL-YEAR FORECAST OF SLIGHT REVENUE AND EBIT GROWTH CONFIRMED

* EBIT STILL NEGATIVE DUE TO NEW CLOUD STRATEGY

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 8.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.1 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT STOOD AT EUR -0.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.2 MILLION)

* Q1 RESULT AFTER TAXES FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.1 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)